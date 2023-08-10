NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a person in connection with an early August shooting that injured one person.

According to NCPD, Darius Williams (22) was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and stalking.

The charges stem from an August 7 incident that occurred on Redwood Street shortly after 5:00 a.m. Officers said they responded to the area for a report of a person shooting into a home, then responded to another shooting under an hour later on the 3700 block of Rivers Avenue.

One victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Williams was identified as the suspect in both shootings. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.