NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has arrested a man accused of indecent exposure at a school bus stop.

According to NCPD, the incident happened October 14 at the bus stop on Gullah Avenue near Greenspire Lane.

Elementary, middle, and high school students were present when the incident occurred.

Investigators determined that the suspect was Joshua Coaxum (30) and took him into custody October 14 on one charge of indecent exposure.

He was given a $10,000 bail and released the following day.