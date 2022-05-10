NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to two shootings in March.

According to NCPD, officers were called to the area of 1740 E. Montague Avenue on March 4 for a reported shooting. On March 20, officers were called to Hassel Street for a reported shooting as well.

Investigators determined that “the same male victim sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds” in both shootings.

William Keith Rhodes (32) was identified as the suspect in both shootings. He was arrested Tuesday by a US Marshals Task Force. He is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.