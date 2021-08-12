NCPD: Man arrested for multiple car break-ins

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested Jacolby Nadar Land (20) for a string of car break-ins across the Lowcountry.

The break-ins occurred in the Oak Terrace Preserve, Mixson, and Old Village communities, according to NCPD.

Land was identified as a suspect and taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot from detectives.

He is being charged with 14 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and three counts of attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

