NCPD: Man arrested for November murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday announced the arrest of Davon Marquis Wilson (30) in connection to a November 23, 2020 murder.

NCPD was called to a location on Chatham Avenue around 6:15 p.m. following shots fired. Officers found a man shot to death in a parking lot.

Investigators determined that Wilson was the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested Friday by the NCPD and the US Marshals Task Force on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Saturday.