NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a man in connection to an April 15 shooting.

According to NCPD, officers responded to Reddin Road shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a shooting. They found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned that the suspected was Jalen Brothers (22) and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Brothers was taken into custody Thursday on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.