NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 39-year-old man is accused of firing shots and nearly hitting occupants inside a North Charleston home on Tuesday, according to a police report.

Around 10:50 a.m., officers responded to Weld Street after reports of a home struck by gunfire. The suspect, identified as Alijeleth Durant, left the scene before officers arrived.

Police found four bullet holes in front of the home and a bullet that hit a sofa and nearly hit a child, the report stated.

Officers found multiple shell casings and bullet fragments around the home.

The report further stated that Durant got into a physical altercation during a party at the residence.

Another call was received around 1:25 a.m. reporting that Durant returned to the home and left in a white sedan. The vehicle was later located at the Hawthorne Suites on Northwoods Boulevard.

The vehicle was then pulled over for a moving violation and Durant was in the passenger seat.

Police conducted a search on Durant and found a 9mm handgun.

He was charged with multiple criminal offenses including attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is currently held on a $120,000 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.