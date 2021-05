NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested Jermaine Lawton (32) in connection to a May 12 murder.

According to NCPD, officers arrived to 7415 Northside Drive around 11:00 p.m. and found the victim, identified as Shawn Rivers, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Lawton is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He will appear in bond court on Thursday.