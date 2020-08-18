NCPD: Man charged in 2017 murder at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 21-year-old man has been charged for his involvement in a murder that happened back in 2017.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a hotel off North Arco Lane in North Charleston where a shooting occurred back in May of 2017.

Once at the scene, police located a Black male who was lying unresponsive on the balcony of a room at the InTown Suites.

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department announced they arrested a suspect, Kesean Rambert, for his role in the crime on Monday.

Records from the Charleston County Detention Center show Rambert has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.