NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department arrested a man who faces multiple charges after a stabbing incident Saturday night.

Jordan Haraldson, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

Around 9:40 p.m., NCPD officers responded to the area of Galaxy Road and Falling Embers Lane following a reported burglary in progress, an incident report states.

When authorities arrived, they found the front door open and heard a male and female yelling. Officers found a man men and a woman anding next to a man lying on the floor. All three were covered in blood.

The report continued and stated the man lying on the ground yelling, “I am dying,” with the woman telling police that he was stabbed by Haraldson.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, and Haraldson had wounds to his wrist and hand. Both were treated by first responders and transported to an area hospital in separate ambulances.

Haraldson is currently held on a $250,000 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center as of Monday.