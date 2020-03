NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested an 18-year-old in relation to a shooting that happened on Monday.

Police say Eric Puente-Gutierrez was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder for his role in a shooting on Club Course Drive.

He is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Puente-Gutierrez is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.