NCPD: Man charged with sexually assaulting his girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested a 33-year-old man who sexually assaulted his girlfriend following an argument.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex on Leland Street in the morning hours of March 10th in reference to an assault that occurred there.

The victim was trying to flag down officers when they arrived and told them she had been sexually assaulted by her boyfriend of three months.

An incident report from NCPD states the victim had visible marks on her neck and had bruising above her left eye.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, and after about 30 minutes of knocking on the apartment door, the suspect, who was identified as Antoine Graham, finally came to the door and was detained by officers.

Antoine Graham

Graham told police that he had his own key to his girlfriend’s apartment and rode his bike there to sleep. He told officers that he was only sleeping and did not sexually assault the woman.

A witness told police he could hear the couple arguing and later heard someone being choked.

When speaking with the victim, she later told police that the pair were in a verbal argument about her cheating while she was at work and that after the argument, Graham hit her in the face and choked her.

She said that is when Graham attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman told police that she told Graham ‘no,’ but that he kept making sexual advances on her and would ultimately force himself on her.

The victim told police she eventually had to sneak out of the window in order to call the police.

Graham was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on assault and battery and criminal sexual conduct charges. His bond totaled more than $200,000.