NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday arrested a man for an attempted armed bank robbery on June 8.

According to NCPD, officers were dispatched to South State Bank on Centre Point Drive in reference to a silent alarm.

Investigators learned that the suspect — Sammie Greene (60) — tried to make a withdrawal, but was denied. He told the teller that if he did not get the money, he would blow the place up and displayed “what was described as a grenade pin.”

The teller gave Greene the money and he left.

One June 10, officers were called to the Walmart on Centre Point Drive in reference to a man demanding money from the Money Services Center and saying he had a hand grenade.

Officers located Greene and arrested him. He is being charged with entering a financial institution with intent to steal and attempted armed robbery.