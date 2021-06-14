NCPD: Man hospitalized following Monday afternoon shooting on Osceola Street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Osceola Street.

Officers arrived around 1:22 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was taken to the hospital. No information on his condition, or a suspect, was immediately available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

