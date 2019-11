NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are responding to a shooting that happened in the 7700 block of Suzanne Drive.

According to NCPD spokeswoman, Karley Ash, the call came into dispatch at 2:56 p.m.

Ash said a male victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.