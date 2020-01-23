NCPD: Man taken to MUSC after being shot in the face

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

Police arrived at the Pinecrest Apartments just before 10:30 p.m. off McMillan Avenue and Rivers Avenue.

Once at the scene, authorities found a black male, who had been shot in the face, laying by a flagpole and a brick wall.

The victim was breathing and conscious when officers arrived. They were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

There is no word on possible suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.