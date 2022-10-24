NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday captured a man wanted for a December 2021 homicide.

According to NCPD, Rashiean Washington (26) was captured near Lackawanna Boulevard Monday afternoon after a tipster reported seeing him in the area.

Officers approached Washington and he fled, which led to a perimeter being brought up, K-9’s being brought in, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office providing air support.

Washington was located shortly after 3:00 p.m. and taken into custody.

He is being charged with two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of arson in connection to a December 27, 2021 incident on Sumner Avenue.

