NCPD: Man wanted for questioning in Oct. 26 assault case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have been involved in an assault.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the person of interest is wanting for questioning in an assault that happened at a store on Rivers Avenue on October 26.

Police ask for the public to view the photo and pass on any information that you may have on his identity.

You may contact Detective Van Tine by phone at 843-740-5875 or email at vantiner@northcharleston.org.