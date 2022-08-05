NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has determined that the driver who caused a fatal July 29 collision was traveling 60 miles per hour above the speed limit at the time of the seven-car crash.

According to NCPD, James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour down Rivers Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. when he rear ended a car near the intersection of Cosgrove Avenue. The posted speed limit in the area is 35 miles per hour.

The collision pushed the car into the intersection, where it collided with multiple other vehicles. A grandmother and her four-year-old grandson were killed and several others were injured.

Hart was charged with two counts of reckless homicide. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center July 30 and released days later on a $200,000 bond.