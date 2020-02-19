NCPD: Man was pistol-whipped, robbed after attempting to meet woman he was messaging on Facebook

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man says he was pistol-whipped and robbed while attempting to meet a girl he was talking to on Facebook.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, a 33-year-old man told police three black males pistol-whipped and robbed him of his phone, money and car keys after he went to meet a girl named “Diamond” that he had been messaging on Facebook.

It happened just before midnight on Dorchester Road.

The victim told police that after he arrived at the apartment complex on Lowell, one black male approached his car and asked if he was there to see Diamond. After replying yes, the report states the suspect told him she was inside and started to lead him toward a door at the rear of the building.

Before getting to the door, the victim told police the other two suspects approached and one of them struck him in the head with the pistol.

The victim fell to the ground and that is when all three of the suspects started to strike him and dig through his pockets.

The man told police he ran across the street to the S&R Food Mart to call 911.

Police say the victim’s vehicle, a white Hyundai Sonata, was no longer at the scene when they responded.

The victim was treated by EMS for a laceration over his right eye and a contusion to the top of his head. He declined transport to the hospital for further treatment and had a friend pick him up.