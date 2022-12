NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in North Charleston Saturday morning.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the derailment happened Saturday near McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy Base.

The freight train is blocking the entire road.

NCPD says the roadway could be bocked for several hours. Count on 2 for updates.

This story is breaking and will be updated.