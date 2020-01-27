NCPD Officer awarded Police Officer of the Year

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Patrolman First Class (PFC) Jerrid Riley with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was awarded Police Officer of the Year by the Knights of Columbus Rev. Ronald A. Anderson Council #8900 on Friday.

The honor came as a result of PFC Riley’s actions on October 9, 2019, which saved the life of a toddler.

According to NCPD, PFC Riley saw a car being driven erratically and was going to conduct a traffic stop. Upon closer inspection, he saw a woman in the passenger’s seat looking “frantic with a toddler in her arms.”

PFC Riley and the driver immediately pulled over, and PFC Riley realized that the toddler was choking. He administered a form of CPR by turning the toddler over and delivering “several thrusts to the infant’s back with the heel of his hand to remove or dislodge the object.”

The maneuver was successful, and PFC Riley was able clear the airway; the toddler immediately became “more alert [and] responsive” according to NCPD.

NCPD credits PFC Riley’s “diligence, [enactment] of training, and quick response” for the lifesaving action.