NCPD officer buys man breakfast after responding to call

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCDP) on Tuesday recognized Officer Samantha Toney for going above and beyond her requirements as a police officer to fulfill her duties as a member of the community.

According to NCPD, Officer Toney was responding to a call Tuesday morning when she met a man who told her that he was hungry and thirsty.

Officer Toney went and bought the man breakfast and a drink and brought it back to him.

While she was giving the man his food, another NCPD officer took a photo of Officer Toney without her knowledge, and shared it to highlight her good work.

