NCPD officer goes above and beyond for elderly, confused woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department on Wednesday highlighted Officer Lyle Key, who showed how much he cares for his community during a recent call.

Officer Key responded to reports of a disturbance, but upon arrival was advised “by a family member that their mother has been taking new medications and was acting confused.”

The woman refused to come home and became frusterated.

Officer Key walked hand in hand with the woman around the neighborhood until she had calmed down enough to return home.

NCPD said that “he goes above and beyond on every call,” not only for the citizens he serves, but for his fellow officers as well.