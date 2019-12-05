NCPD: Officers searching for man who exposed and fondled himself in front of store clerk and child

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers are investigating an incident that involved a man exposing and fondling himself in front of a clerk and a small child.

The incident happened at Tienda La Guadalupana at 5131 Dorchester Road.

Officers say once the subject realized the clerk was contacting the police and recording him, he assaulted her and took her cell phone.

He would then run out of the store toward W. Montague Avenue.

If you have any information on this incident, text the North Charleston Police tip line at 843-607-2076 or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.