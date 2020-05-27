NCPD: Officers’ use of force “inconsistent with department policy”

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has conducted an investigation into “three lawful encounters with Joshua Lewis,” whose recent arrest was caught on video and sparked a call for a racial bias audit of the department.

NCPD reviewed the incident caught on video, which took place on May 9 at the Country Inn & Suites on Stafford Road. In the video, an officer can be seen placing Lewis in handcuffs and forcing him against a wall. Investigators reviewed “all available video” and conducted interviews with all officers involved, and came to the conclusion that “the officer acted inconsistently with departmental policy.”

Two other officers involved were also determined to have acted inconsistently with departmental policy, after additional body camera footage was reviewed.

All three officers “will face disciplinary actions and mandatory enrollment into a critical incident training program.” NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess said that he “expects nothing but professionalism from [his] officers.”

He confirmed the commitment of NCPD “to provide a complete and transparent investigation into complaints and concerns.”