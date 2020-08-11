NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Comstock Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Monday night shooting on the 1900 block of Comstock Avenue.

According to NCPD, officers discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds lying in the roadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. He died of his injuries.





NCPD says no information on a suspect is currently available.

News 2 is working to learn more. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.