NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Comstock Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Monday night shooting on the 1900 block of Comstock Avenue.

According to NCPD, officers discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds lying in the roadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. He died of his injuries.

NCPD says no information on a suspect is currently available.

