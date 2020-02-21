NCPD on scene of shooting in North Charleston

Charleston County News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred around 6:02 p.m. in the Pine Ridge Circle are.

According to NCPD, officers arrived to find a “female victim laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Although first responders “attempted life-saving measures,” the victim did not survive.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard noted that this is an active investigation. Officers are searching for a suspect, described as a black male wearing a black jacket, who fled from the scene.

