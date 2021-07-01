NCPD: One arrested after teen shot in head during family fight

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested Arthur Wilson (39) for an early morning shooting on Luella Avenue.

According to NCPD, officers arrived around 1:46 a.m. and found the victim on the ground bleeding from the head. A group of people was gathered around the victim, including Wilson, who admitted to being the shooter.

According to the report, Wilson and his wife were arguing when his wife’s son became involved and the fight turned physical.

The teen’s mother reported that Wilson tried to stab the victim multiple times before shooting him, then shooting at her as well.

Wilson claimed that he shot the teen to protect another party involved in the fight.

Wilson was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.