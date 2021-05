NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday arrested Tyron Shaquan Washington (34) for his role in a March 23 murder at the Seiesta motor Lodge on Rivers Avenue.

Washington, also known as ‘Check Boi,’ was previously listed as an armed and dangerous fugitive by NCPD.

He will appear in bond court on Thursday.