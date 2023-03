NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Thursday afternoon collision that left one person dead.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues around 4:00 p.m. for a multi-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene and one of the drivers was charged with driving under suspension.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.