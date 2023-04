NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating after one person was killed in a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the 5600 block of Parana Street shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday evening.

