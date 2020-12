NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a deadly Monday afternoon shooting on the 3300 block of Shipley Street.

According to NCPD, officers arrived around 2:15 p.m. and found one man dead, one man with gunshot wounds to the upper torso, and one man with a gunshot wound to the lower torso.

Two of the men were taken to the hospital.

No suspects have been identified at this time. NCPD is investigating.