NCPD: One in custody following shooting, multi-agency pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) took one female into custody on Thursday following a shooting and vehicle pursuit.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the 1700 block of Remount Road around 6:55 p.m. in reference to a shooting, and located a male victim. The victim was taken to Trident Hospital, and there is no word on his current condition.

Officers later learned that the victim and the suspect are “acquainted through a family relationship and the incident [was] part of a domestic situation.”

After locating the victim, NCPD officers sent a description of the suspect vehicle to nearby agencies, and officers with the Hanahan Police Department located the vehicle. When Hanahan PD attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver fled.

NCPD eventually caught up with Hanahan PD and the suspect vehicle, and took over the pursuit.

The pursuit ended on Remus Street, where the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. Charges have not yet been released.

During the pursuit, an NCPD cruiser and a Hanahan PD cruiser were involved in a collision.

We will continue updating this story as more details become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.