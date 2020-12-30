NCPD: One injured in afternoon shooting

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

According to NCPD, officers arrived to the 7500 block of Hunters Ridge Lane around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

The man was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES