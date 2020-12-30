NCPD: One injured in afternoon shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.
According to NCPD, officers arrived to the 7500 block of Hunters Ridge Lane around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower torso.
The man was taken to the hospital.
No suspect information is available at this time.
