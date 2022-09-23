NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person injured.

According to NPCD, officers arrived to the area of South Kenwood just before 5:00 p.m.

Officers found “a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.” The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NCPD said that officers “are actively pursuing a person of interest.”

