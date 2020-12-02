NCPD: One injured in Tuesday night shooting

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday evening responded to a shooting on the 7300 block of Stall Road.

According to NCPD, officers arrived around 8:23 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

NCPD does not have information on a suspect at this time.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES