NCPD: One injured in Tuesday night shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday evening responded to a shooting on the 7300 block of Stall Road.

According to NCPD, officers arrived around 8:23 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

NCPD does not have information on a suspect at this time.