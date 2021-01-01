NCPD: One man, two juveniles arrested for multiple armed robberies

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested three individuals for a string of armed robberies.

According to NCPD, three separate armed robberies were reported Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers spotted a car matching a description provided in the reports, and found evidence from the robberies.

One adult and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the robberies.

20-year-old Dajuan Skyy Ceasar was charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and two counts of first degree assault and battery.

The names of the juveniles have not been released.

