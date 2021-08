NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said that one person was detained following a Monday evening pursuit.

According to NCPD, the pursuit began at Spruill and Carlton Avenues and ended at Horizon Village.

NCPD did not provide immediate details regarding the reason for the pursuit. The identity of the person detained has not yet been released.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.