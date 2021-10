NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officer Denicsha DeeDee Bennamon earns a new title in addition to her role as patrolwoman for the North Charleston Police Department.

PFC Bennamon is congratulated after being named head varsity girls basketball coach at North Charleston High School.

Via NCPD

It’s bigger than basketball, we are family, we are one and will not be a statistic!! PFC Denicsha DeeDee Bennamon

NCPD says “Officer Bennamon, we are so proud of you!”