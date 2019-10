NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to a call at around 8:17 PM about an auto-pedestrian accident in front of Church’s on Sam Rittenburg Blvd.

The pedestrian was transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes in front of the Church’s were closed briefly due to the accident.

All northbound lanes are now open to traffic.