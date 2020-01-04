Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 11:00PM

NCPD: Pursuit leads to crash in North Charleston

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a pursuit around 7:48 p.m. on Friday.

According to NCPD, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop at 526 W near I26, but the subject fled.

Officers followed the subject to Leeds Avenue and 526, where the pursuit ended when the subject “crashed into a wooded area.”

NCPD said that the subject was “transported to a local hospital in category 2 condition.”

News 2 received reports of heavy police presence in the area.

NCPD has not provided further details at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES