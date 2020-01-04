NCPD: Pursuit leads to crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a pursuit around 7:48 p.m. on Friday.

According to NCPD, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop at 526 W near I26, but the subject fled.

Officers followed the subject to Leeds Avenue and 526, where the pursuit ended when the subject “crashed into a wooded area.”

NCPD said that the subject was “transported to a local hospital in category 2 condition.”

News 2 received reports of heavy police presence in the area.

NCPD has not provided further details at this time.