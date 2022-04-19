NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is now recruiting for summer youth athletic programs.

Middle schools students (sixth through eighth grade) are needed for boys and girls basketball teams. The season runs May through June.

NCPD is also recruiting for the Powder Puff Football program, which runs September through November. Incoming freshman through 12th grade students are invited.

Anyone interested in participating in the Cops Athletic Program (CAP) should contact Pfc. J. Riley jriley@northcharleston.org or Pfc. J. Demalo jdemalo@northcharleston.org