NCPD releases bodycam footage after suspect alleges misconduct during arrest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday released edited body camera footage of an arrest after the suspect claimed “excessive, reckless,” and violent conduct by the arresting officer.

The NCPD incident report depicts the events of Darian Meggett’s July 1 arrest as follows:

An officer traveling on Lacross Drive was nearly hit head-on by a vehicle being driven by Meggett. The officer conducted a traffic stop, and Meggett “attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by” the officer.

Meggett was “reaching into his pockets discarding items on the ground,” as he was being arrested, according to the report.

Officers found multiple baggies containing items that field tested presumptive for both THC and cocaine. They also discovered that Meggett was driving under suspension for cancellation of insurance.

Meggett complained of leg and hand pain, and officers requested EMS. Meggett requested to go to the hospital and was taken to Trident, but refused treatment. He was later taken to Roper then MUSC, where he agreed to be seen.

A statement released by the law firm representing Meggett, Mickelsen Dalton LLC, paints a different picture.

According to the statement. Meggett was standing calmly with his hands in the air after being pulled over when the officer “rushed toward him … then immediately slammed [him] onto the hood of another parked vehicle, and violently tacked him to the ground.”

According to the statement, Meggett was in the ICU for several days and now has 12 screws and two rods in his neck and back.

Megett is now calling for NCPD and the officer to be held accountable.

The agency released the video in the spirit of transparency.