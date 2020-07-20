NCPD releases more details in ongoing Waffle House shooting investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday released additional information regarding a fatal shooting that took place in a Waffle House parking lot early Saturday morning.

One suspect is currently in custody, but NCPD is still searching for an additional suspect, described only as “an individual dressed in all black clothing.” Officers say that this suspect fled the scene following the shooting.

Preliminary details released by NCPD suggest that the incident unfolded as follows:

The first suspect, identified as Rico Joy (39), was talking to a 28-year-old black male in the parking lot. The conversation escalated, eventually leading Joy to produce a firearm and begin shooting at the man with whom he was arguing.

The victim ran towards the restaurant, when the second suspect appeared and began shooting. The victim took shelter in the restaurant.

Five individuals were injured as a result of the shooting, including one Waffle House Employee who died as a result of her injuries. Waffle House released a statement mourning the loss, and called the act a “senseless and reckless act of violence.”

The other victims include Joy, the initial victim (28-year-old black male), a 24-year-old black female, and a 50-year-old black male. Waffle House said that they believe one of those injured was a customer waiting to pick up a to-go order.

NCPD reports that seven individuals in the restaurant were not injured:

A 53-year-old black male

A 27-year-old black male

A 61-year-old white female

A 19-year-old black female

A 23-year-old Hispanic male

A 35-year-old Hispanic male

A 22-year-old white male

NCPD continues interviewing witnesses, reviewing evidence, and collecting additional video from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCPD.