NCPD releases report on Wednesday night homicide on Otranto Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday released a report detailing a Wednesday night homicide on the 2630 block of Otranto Road.

According to the report, NCPD was advised of multiple gunshots heard near Greentree North apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man wearing a black ski mask puled down over his face and grey cotton gloves laying face down in some bushes.

They turned the man over and discovered a gunshot wound on his neck. They rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the area and along the nearby roadway.

The investigation is ongoing, and no information on a suspect has been released at this time.