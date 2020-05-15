NCPD: Reported carjacking leads to vehicle pursuit, shots fired early Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened after a reported carjacking early Friday morning.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department tells News 2 officers responded to an area of Dorchester Road just before 3:00 a.m. in reference to a carjacking that involved a firearm.

When officers arrived, they met with a female victim to told them a black male and Hispanic female approached her while she was sitting inside her vehicle. At one point, a firearm was presented, and the victim exited the vehicle.

Officers say the two suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car. Thankfully, the victim was not injured.

A short time later, Deckard said officers observed the vehicle traveling west on Dorchester Road near Ashley Phosphate Road and they attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver failed to pull over and a pursuit ensued heading west on Dorchester Rd. towards Highway 17A.

Deckard said the vehicle eventually crossed Highway 17A and entered an apartment complex, leaving the roadway. The pursuit ended after the vehicle entered a retaining pond.

When officers ordered the suspects to exit the vehicle, shots were fired at the officers, who returned fire.

Authorities say neither the officers nor the suspects were struck during the exchange. The suspects surrendered and officers entered the pond to take them into custody before the vehicle became completely submerged.

The male suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment with unknown injuries.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and is investigating the officer-involved shooting.