NCPD: Reports from Tanger Outlet lootings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday night, some demonstrators escalated what began as peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd into riots and looting, which made their way to Tanger Outlet in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), four stores were impacted: Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Coach, and POLO Ralph Lauren.

NCPD reports that one of the front windows of Tommy Hilfiger was broken out, two of the front windows of Nike were broken out “using a lighting fixture that was located outside the store,” one side window of Coach was broken out, and one front door window of POLO Ralph Lauren was broken out.

Clothing, shoes, and purses were scattered throughout the stores and on the sidewalks outside of the stores.

A full inventory of the stolen merchandise is pending. NCPD says that although no arrests have been made yet, all incidents are being investigated.