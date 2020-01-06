NCPD requests search warrant for shooting involving 7-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has released new information about a shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl on Saturday night.

According to the report, NCPD has classified the incident type as “aggravated assault” but have not charged anyone at this time.

The report states that when officers first interviewed the victim, she claimed that she was at the park with her friend and siblings when the shooting took place. According to that narrative, the victim was swinging when a vehicle drove by and she “thought she heard fireworks then felt pain in her side.”

Officers questioned people at a residence close to the park, who said that they did not hear gunshots, nor did they see kids at the park.

The report indicates that when officers brought up the inconsistencies, the victim’s grandmother became defensive and began answering questions for her.

Officers suggested checking cameras in the area, and the victim revealed that she had been shot inside her residence.

In this second narrative, the victim stated that she was in her cousin’s room and was shot through the window.

Officers went to her residence to gather evidence, but “did not observe any holes in the windows of the residence and there was no visible damage to the exterior of the residence” according to the report.

The multiple false narratives prompted officers to request a warrant to search the residence.

According to NCPD, the officers are currently awaiting the search warrant.

