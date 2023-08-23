NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday night homicide in the parking lot of a North Charleston convenience store.

According to NCPD, officers received a call about a possible shooting near the 6300 block of Rivers Avenue shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was dead when officers arrived.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday night.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.